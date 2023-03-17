Cosmos Health Inc. Enters into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire ZipDoctor, Inc., a Telehealth Company, from American International Holdings Corp.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or "the Company") (Nasdaq:COSM), a global healthcare group with proprietary lines of nutraceuticals and distributor of pharmaceuticals, branded generics, OTC medications and medical devices, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ZipDoctor Inc. from American International Holdings Corp (AMIH) for an undisclosed sum. The Sale and Purchase Agreement ("SPA") was signed on March 17, 2023, and the transaction is expected to close on April 3, 2023.

ZipDoctor Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of American International Holdings Corp. (AMIH), is a direct-to-consumer subscription-based telemedicine platform, that expects to provide its customers affordable, unlimited, 24/7 access to board certified physicians and licensed mental and behavioural health counsellors and therapists. ZipDoctor's online telemedicine platform will be available to customers across the United States and shall offer English and Spanish coverage with virtual visits taking place either via the phone or through a secured video chat platform. ZipDoctor customers will be able to subscribe through their website at www.ZipDoctor.co and will be only required to pay a monthly fee, which is determined based on whether they are an individual, a couple, or a family.

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health stated: "We are extremely pleased to announce that we have completed the next step by signing the SPA. The closing date has been scheduled for April 3, 2023, and we eagerly anticipate welcoming ZipDoctor to the Cosmos Health family of companies. We would like to thank Jacob Cohen for his cooperation and assistance in closing this transaction. The telehealth industry is set for strong growth, and we believe that ZipDoctor, with the proper investment from Cosmos Health, can become a significant player in the space. Furthermore, we intend to expand on ZipDoctor's current primary care and mental health service offerings to include the ability to speak to a doctor to seek additional medical treatments related to and including men's and women's health and wellness issues, weight loss and other similar treatments."

Jacob Cohen, Director of American International Holdings Corp. stated: "We are delighted to announce that we have signed the SPA, with a scheduled closing date of April 3, 2023. It was a pleasure working with the seasoned professionals at Cosmos Health and we are confident that Cosmos Health's experience in successfully developing and operating healthcare and wellness related businesses will serve as a powerful recipe for ZipDoctor's future success."

According to Nova One Advisor, the U.S. Telehealth market size was valued at $23.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to $309.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.1% from 2022 to 2030. The shortage of healthcare specialists and primary care physicians in the U.S. is one of the major factors expected to accelerate the market growth in the U.S. according to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) estimation, there is an estimated shortage of both primary and specialty care physicians between 37,800 and 124,000 physicians by 2034. In 2021, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services expanded reimbursable telehealth codes for the 2021 physician fee schedule.

About Cosmos Health, Inc

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM) is a global healthcare group that was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Cosmos Health is engaged in the nutraceuticals sector through its own proprietary lines of products "Sky Premium Life" and "Mediterranation." Additionally, the Company is operating in the pharmaceutical sector through the provision of a broad line of branded generics and OTC medications and is involved in the healthcare distribution sector through its subsidiaries in Greece and UK serving retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors. Cosmos Health is strategically focused on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals (IP) and specialized root extracts as well as on the R&D of proprietary complex generics and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has developed a global distribution platform and is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Cosmos Health has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

