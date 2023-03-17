How Can Handling Data Responsibly Make Companies More Sustainable?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / KKR

Companies handle a growing amount of sensitive data in the digital realm. We believe that companies that do not handle data and cybersecurity responsibly may face reputational or regulatory risks. On the other hand, effective cybersecurity products are in high demand, and we have been investing in the companies that make these solutions for years. In this webinar, Alexandra Reeve Givens, President and CEO of the Center for Democracy and Technology and member of KKR's Sustainability Expert Advisory Council (SEAC), offers a thought-provoking perspective on the stakes for data responsibility in the context of issues such as privacy, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Then, Alison Fenton-Willock, Director on our Sustainable Investing team, hosts a panel discussion with Stephen Shanley, Partner and Head of KKR's Tech Growth business in Europe; David Stern, KKR Chief Information Security Officer; and Paul Harragan, Global Cybersecurity lead for KKR Capstone; about data security as both a business risk and an investment opportunity.

Important Information

Notwithstanding KKR's publication of this article to its website, the views expressed herein and in the accompanying webinar are the personal views of Alison Fenton-Willock of KKR, Stephen Shanley of KKR, David Stern of KKR, Paul Harragan of KKR, and Alexandra Reeve Givens of KKR's Sustainable Expert Advisory Council (SEAC) and do not necessarily reflect the views of KKR or the strategies and products that KKR offers or invests in. Further, the inclusion of such views herein and in the webinar do not constitute a representation that KKR has adopted or intends to adopt practices that align with such views. Nothing contained herein and in the webinar constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice nor is it to be relied on in making an investment or other decision. This blog and the webinar were prepared solely for information purposes and should not be viewed as a current or past recommendation or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy. This blog and the webinar contain projections or other forward-looking statements, which are based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations that may change as a result of many possible events or factors. If a change occurs, actual results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date such statements are made, and none of KKR, Ms. Fenton-Willock, Mr. Shanley, Mr. Stern, Mr. Harragan and Ms. Givens assume any duty to update such statements except as required by law. Certain information contained herein and in the webinar has also been obtained from third parties, and in certain cases has not been updated through the date hereof. KKR makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, with respect to the accuracy, fairness, reasonableness or completeness of any of the information contained herein and in the webinar, and expressly disclaims any responsibility or liability therefor. There can be no assurance that KKR's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies and procedures (to the extent described in herein and in the webinar) will continue; such policies and procedures could change, even materially, or may not be applied to a particular investment. KKR is permitted to determine in its discretion that it is not feasible or practical to implement or complete certain of its ESG initiatives, policies, and procedures based on cost, timing, or other considerations.

