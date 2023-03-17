exsellexperts: Exsell Real Estate Experts Broker Dan Burgeson Introduces New Online Marketing Plan Aimed at Increasing Agent Quality of Life

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Exsell Real Estate Experts Broker Dan Burgeson today announces the launch of his new online marketing system designed to maximize agent efficiency. The system takes advantage of online features that few other brokerages are using. The main benefit to the agent is a better work life balance while still offering maximum earning potential. Using this system, agents no longer need to sacrifice time with family to make a living.

Owner Dan Burgeson wants to save his agents from the path he took, sacrificing time with his family to build his success. His system generates more quality leads with less personal effort by using breakthrough online marketing tools and offering more client friendly pricing plan. Agents spend a lot less time chasing new business and a lot more time closing real estate deals. Their Customer Relationship Management software, the top pick in the industry, is customized to optimize client relationships, maximize organization, and better manage connecting buyers and sellers. With their massive networking opportunities and support, our agents have the information they need at their fingertips and around the clock access to someone in a superior role. This revolutionary new way to sell real estate uses world class on demand and live classes via the web, and electronic document signing to save time for both the agent and the client.

Exsell Owner Broker Dan Burgeson is pleased he can help others build success, "Our new system puts clients before commissions, allowing our agents to build lifelong relationships. Trust is the foundation of everything we do."

ABOUT EXSELL REAL ESTATE EXPERTS

Founded in 2008, Exsell Real Estate Experts (Exsell) is at the cutting edge of the real estate industry. With their pricing model, they have shown how to deliver the best client experience for far less money. When other agents overcharge for commissions, this puts Sellers in a bad purchasing position. They get more of the proceeds of the sale, often saving thousands in commission that they can then use to purchase their next property. We as agents recoup when we sell them their next home, and the client can purchase the home they want versus what they can afford. Go see how much you can save with our commission calculator on our Sellers page.

Exsell believes that securing the most NET profit for the client is what should be the most important consideration. From the initial point of contact to closing, you will see the Exsell difference and how great things can happen when driven professionals are in your corner. All Exsell Experts pride themselves on their dedication and knowledge of their profession in an ever-changing industry.

ABOUT DAN BURGESON

After 16 years of hard work, sacrificing his time with family, friends and hobbies, Dan Burgeson knew there had to be a better way to sell real estate. He created his revolutionary new marketing system to save the agents he mentors from giving up living a life to work in his industry and make a good living. Dan has built one of the most successful Real Estate brokerages in Wisconsin and wants to share that success with others. Dan is a big part of The Exsell difference, a combination of state-of-the-art technology together with the highest standards of customer service at a much lower cost to the client.

