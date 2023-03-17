Spotlight on our ERGs: Henkel Women's Network

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Henkel



Leaders of Henkel Women's Network joined in this year's campaign for International Women's Day to show how they embrace equity.

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are an important part of company culture. They help build community and engage different perspectives with the goal of encouraging positive change within and outside of the company.

In our Spotlight on ERG series, learn about our 17 ERGs across Henkel North America with over 1,000 employees participating and helping us build an inclusive environment and spirit of belonging. Together we are advancing our DEI priorities.

Learn more below about our ERG: Henkel Women's Network

Henkel Women's Network aims to empower, develop and support the advancement of women by helping them reach their full potential at Henkel and establish a diverse pipeline of future leaders to achieve Henkel's strategic and business goals. The ERG creates opportunities where employees can connect, feel a sense of community, share ideas and have a stronger impact on Henkel's success.

Until recently, there were several women-focused ERGs across different Henkel locations with similar missions. In order to strengthen the impact of these ERGs and create more opportunities for employees to get involved, their leaders worked together to unify under one shared mission and establish one group: the Henkel Women's Network.

The Network, which officially launched with its new name on International Women's Day (March 8), is helping drive Henkel's Diversity Equity and Inclusion approach by creating a safe space, enhancing employee well-being and fostering a more inclusive workplace. Everyone at Henkel is welcome to participate in the organization's programs, which have included mentoring circles, networking events and speaker events.

"We hope to give more employees across Henkel a sense of belonging, opportunities to get involved and show the importance of understanding our gender differences while working together to bridge the gap and embrace equity."

Charline Hunt, Expert Sales Engineer Adhesive Technologies, and a Henkel Women's Network leader

To celebrate International Women's Day and the Network's launch, the ERG brought Sally Helgesen, author, speaker and leadership coach, to speak to the group about ways women can reach their full potential at every stage of their career. They plan to host additional virtual events that will be available to all North America employees as well as site specific events such as community outreach day and professional development workshops.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Henkel

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/744441/Spotlight-on-our-ERGs-Henkel-Womens-Network