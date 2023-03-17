Lachute, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2023) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) ("QI Materials" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the voting at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders which was held yesterday, March 16, 2023 (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated Feb 10, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Company. At the Meeting, two new directors, Lisa Thompson and Hani Zabaneh, were elected to the Board. Incumbent director, Patrick Levasseur was re-elected to the Board for the ensuing year. Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Raymond Wladichuk will maintain his position as an officer of the Company. The Company would like to thank Ming Jang for his invaluable contribution as a member of the QIMC Board.

Raymond Wladichuk, CEO commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Lisa and Hani to the QIMC team. Their combined experience strengthens our expertise in all areas and will undoubtably be a huge asset as we advance toward our goal of becoming a major player in Canada's green economy."

About Lisa Thompson

Mrs. Thompson brings over 20 years of experience as a corporate/securities paralegal, working with both large and small cap companies listed for trading on US and Canadian stock exchanges.

For over 5 years, Mrs. Thompson has provided corporate secretarial consulting services for US and Canadian corporations.

Mrs. Thompson has also served on various non-profit boards and committees. She is a founder of Meraki Corporate Services in Vancouver, BC.

About Hani Zabaneh

Mr. Zabaneh is a seasoned consultant specializing in growth funding, mergers, and acquisitions, and transitioning companies to public markets.

For over 20 years, Mr. Zabaneh has held both officer and board positions in numerous public companies including Summa Silver Corp., Blue Gold Mining, Auryn Resources, and Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation. Mr. Zabaneh currently serves on several boards of public companies.

Previously, Mr. Zabaneh was a principal at Orange Capital Corp, a boutique investment bank located in Vancouver, BC. He was also Vice President of Corporate Development at Eventbase Technology Inc., where he was instrumental in helping the company secure Series A financing from a US-based VC.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (previously Québec Silica Resources Corp.) is a mineral exploration, and development company with a diversified portfolio of natural resource assets including high grade silica, hydrogen, and helium properties. QIMC is working toward becoming a sustainable supplier of resources which are essential in advanced batteries and the electrification of the new green economy. The Company has a 100% interest in the Charlevoix Silica Project, near Clermont, Québec, Canada as well as its various other silica properties in Québec.

Additional information on Québec Innovative Materials is available at www.qimaterials.com.

