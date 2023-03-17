Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Luxembourg, March 17, 2023 -Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:

Standard form for notification of major holdings ( attachment) (https://www.millicom.com/media/5497/atlas-luxco-sarl-major-holding-notification-20230317.pdf)

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:

Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications

press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com) Investors:

Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)







Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook, and LinkedIn .

Attachments