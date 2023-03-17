Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings
Luxembourg, March 17, 2023 -Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:
- Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment) (https://www.millicom.com/media/5497/atlas-luxco-sarl-major-holding-notification-20230317.pdf)
-END-
For further information, please contact
|Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)
|Investors:
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)
About Millicom
Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook,and LinkedIn.
Attachments
- Atlas Luxco SARL Major Holding Notification 20230317 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/11d9ac5b-0dc7-4594-9961-71bc3ce861e5)
- PR_Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings_031723 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9506e7ea-e942-4bae-af17-9b3716374d6f)