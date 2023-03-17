Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: Kratos Turbine Technologies UK Expands its Jet UAS/Drone Capability Set with the Addition of New Key Hires

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets and industry-leading provider of high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial systems, announced today that it is further increasing its UK-based capability by the addition of key, seasoned engineering and programme/project management personnel highly experienced in jet UAS / Drone systems.

Stacey Rock, President of the Kratos Turbine Technology Division, said, "This strategic and tactical decision and action we have taken helps position Kratos to be a part of key uncrewed aircraft system programs here in the UK and abroad. We're excited about this expansion and strengthening of our technical and programme team in this rapidly growing global defence focus arena. Joining us and supplementing the team are two experienced defence personnel who, between them, have 50+ years of successful complex programme delivery experience within the uncrewed systems arena and an unrivalled understanding of the development and delivery of uncrewed aerial systems."

