CANEX Metals Inc.: CANEX Increases Equity Financing to $600,000

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / CANEX Metals Inc. ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to strong shareholder demand the Company has increased its previously announced non-brokered private and will now offer up to 10,000,000 shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.06 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to $600,000.

The shares will be offered on a non-brokered basis by way of private placement to accredited investors and any securities issued will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of closing. This financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange and regulatory approval. Proceeds of the financing will be used to drill test and further explore the Gold Range Property and for general working capital. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the subject matter of the Private Placement does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company as calculated in accordance with MI 61-101. No commissions will be paid to Agents on the financing.

Shane Ebert, President/Director

For Further Information Contact:

Shane Ebert at 1.250.964.2699 or

Jean Pierre Jutras at 1.403.233.2636

Web: http://www.canexmetals.ca

