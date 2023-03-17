Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2023) - WAGMI Games, the publisher behind the rapidly growing mobile strategy game WAGMI Defense, is pleased to announce the appointment of Esteban Gil as its new Senior Product Manager, effective Q1 2023. With over a decade of experience in the gaming industry running events, developing games, and managing projects, including a tenure as Senior Product Manager at Respawn Entertainment (EA), Esteban is poised to lead WAGMI Games to new heights. In his new role, Esteban will work closely with the core team to develop and execute strategies that will take the WAGMI Defense franchise to the next level.

At Respawn Entertainment, Esteban led the strategy, stakeholder communication, and game LiveOps for Apex Legends Mobile, achieving outstanding results. He also performed extensive analyses of game performance and player behavior, ensuring that the LiveOps in-game seasonal planning process ran smoothly and that players enjoyed a seamless gaming experience. With Esteban's extensive experience and deep knowledge of the industry, WAGMI Games is well positioned to build upon the success of WAGMI Defense and expand its reach in the mobile gaming market.

"We're thrilled to welcome Esteban to our team," said WAGMI Games CEO Ian Bentley. "His deep expertise in data analysis, marketing, project management, and LiveOps will be a tremendous asset to our organization as we continue to expand our business."

With his work in the gaming industry, Esteban is a co-founder of RetroSHFFL, a leading esports and streaming production team based in Mexico. With his experience in building successful esports teams and producing high-quality gaming content, Esteban brings a unique skillset that will be invaluable to WAGMI Games as they look to achieve mass adoption for their games in the Central and Latin American market.

Esteban's experience in the AAA mobile space will bring valuable insights to WAGMI Games' web3 and NFT gaming projects. "I'm excited to apply the skills and experience I've gained from the mobile space into WAGMI Games," said Esteban. "I believe that web3's true potential is yet to be discovered in the gaming industry, and I love how WAGMI Games is approaching this challenge and I'm thrilled to be a part of that journey. I believe we can deliver even more engaging and immersive gaming experiences to our fans around the world with these new technologies."

About WAGMI Games

WAGMI Games is a Web 3.0 gaming franchise that aims to disrupt the traditional mobile app store gaming industry by giving power back to the players. The franchise's first title, WAGMI Defense, is on the brink of being released on the official App Stores, and the company has already successfully launched a Genesis NFT collection and a NiFe Wars Comic Book, which is readable in the GameStopNFT marketplace. With the vision of WAGMI Studios, the franchise can create unique marketing and promotional videos using advanced Animation and Motion Capture technology, bringing its characters to life.

With the company's slogan "We Are All Going To Make It", the team is dedicated to capitalizing on the world's #1 Web3 acronym W.A.G.M.I. and positioning itself to claim a substantial share of the market.













Press Contact:

Email- moonshot@wagmigame.ip

Press-Contact- Khaled Salem

Website- www.wagmigame.io

Twitter- https://mobile.twitter.com/wagmigameco

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/wagmigame/?hl=en

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158428