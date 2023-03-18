Birmingham, Alabama--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2023) - Walker Capital Management LLC announces a strategic partnership with Mandavie Group to provide US$5 billion in equity capital over the next three years in support of the Mandavie Group's long-term objectives. This partnership will also include financial advisory services such as capital management, capital raising services, asset valuation and transfer, and business partnership management.

"We are pleased to partner with Mandavie Group and offer them the financial services they require," said Lawrence Walker, CEO of Walker Capital Management. "Our team of specialists has vast experience in financial funding and capital services, and we specialize in asset monetization. We believe this partnership will be successful and look forward to a long-term working relationship with Mandavie Group."

As part of the partnership, Walker Capital Management will help Mandavie Group raise $2.5 billion capital for the latter's two subsidiaries in Vietnam - HSIMEX VietNam, JSC (a furniture company) and Agromaca Viet Nam, JSC (a major macadamia farm). The investment firm will also commit to helping Mandavie Group raise an additional $5 billion over the next 5 to 7 years to support upcoming Mandavie Group projects worldwide, including Vietnam government projects. The company also holds equity in the two subsidiaries and the parent company, Mandavie Group.

Walker Capital Management is committed to providing equity investment and equity capital services to companies at any market stage. The firm collaborates with companies at every point in their life cycle to offer the capital they need for growth and success. The firm's financial experts are dedicated to bringing success to every project they undertake.

