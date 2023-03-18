Regulatory News:

The Vicat group (Paris:VCT) (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 VCT) today announced that it has filed its 2022 universal registration document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 17th, 2023 (under number D.23-0103).

This document is available under the terms and conditions stipulated by the applicable regulations. It may be viewed on Vicat's website (www.vicat.fr) and will be sent free of charge to any person who requests a copy from the company's head office (Les Trois Vallons 4 rue Aristide Bergès, F-38080 l'Isle d'Abeau, France).

About Vicat

The Vicat Group has close to 9,500 employees working in three core divisions, Cement, Concrete Aggregates and Other Products Services, which generated consolidated sales of €3.642 billion in 2022. The Group operates in twelve countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan, India and Brazil. Vicat, a family-owned group, is the heir to an industrial tradition dating back to 1817, when Louis Vicat invented artificial cement. Founded in 1853, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230318005057/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations:

Stéphane Bisseuil:

Tel 33 (0)1 58 86 86 05

stephane.bisseuil@vicat.fr

Press:

Karine Boistelle-Adnet

Tel +33 (0)4 74 27 58 04

karine.boistelleadnet@vicat.fr