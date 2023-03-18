Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed PodFast (FAST) on March 16, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FAST/USDT trading pair is officially available for trading now.





By using cutting-edge AI to create audio and video summaries of users' favourite podcast episodes, PodFast (FAST) enables users to level up their knowledge and digest information at lightning speed. Its native token FAST was listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on March 16, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing PodFast

People are seeking faster and more convenient ways to learn. The existing market for book summaries is immense with YouTube channels having millions of views per video. There are over 464 million podcast listeners globally, tracking up to 505 million by 2025. With the rise of podcasts being a leading form of educational content, PodFast is positioned as the first-mover for podcast summaries.

Supercharging user's learning speed by distilling podcasts using AI-powered audio/visual summaries, PodFast enables users to absorb all of the knowledge and insights from hours-long podcasts in fifteen minutes or less. They can enjoy the benefits of PodFast on any device at any time with its streamlined web app, whether on their phones or on their laptops. Simply put, PodFast gives user the power to conveniently level up their knowledge and digest information at lightning speed.

PodFast features an AI browser extension that instantly converts online videos into concise summaries to maximize user's time. Long-form podcasts can be converted into easily-digestible animated summaries, allowing listeners to quickly and effectively understand the key points of a podcast. These summaries are then shared on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, etc. There, they can be easily shared by the podcast host and/or guest, bringing further visibility and virality to the PodFast network. With PodFast summaries, users can also sample different content from a variety of creators and find the ones that interest them.

For creators, on the other hand, PodFast summaries and clips come formatted for easy sharing on social media and can be used for teasers and promotional materials, so that creators can get discovered faster by new listeners who find their clips and want to hear more. The community of podcast enthusiasts will enjoy access to premium content, private chat rooms, and newsletters with weekly highlights. These can be powerful tools for creators to connect with listeners and increase engagement and brand awareness.

Podcast can be educational but time consuming. Providing an easy way to engage without the time commitment, PodFast is bringing the podcast world together and putting the best of the best all in one place.

About FAST Token

FAST is the native token of the PodFast ecosystem. Users can access in-app premium features such as ad-free content, additional videos, members-only area, etc. by holding FAST tokens.

Based on BEP-20, FAST has a total supply of 100 million (i.e., 100,000,000) tokens, of which 40% is allocated for community token offering, 20% goes into the community build fund, 10% is provided for initial liquidity, 10% will be used for marketing and business development, 10% is provided for incubation, and the remaining 10% is allocated to the team.

2% of each FAST on-chain transaction is automatically deducted, of which 0.75% is redistributed to token holders, 0.75% is provided for liquidity pool, and the remaining 0.50% goes into the PodFast treasury for continued growth.

FAST token was listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on March 16, 2023, investors who are interested in PodFast can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

