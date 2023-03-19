With a loss of 9,32 percent ATX TR in week 11 went i return to sender when it comes to year to date performance, all the early gaines of the year are erased now. Bawag fell 17 percent, Erste Group 13 percent an OMV 11 percent. News came from Andritz, Mayr-Melnhof (2), Marinomed, Palfinger, Vienna Insurance Group, Austrian Post, Verbund, SBO, AT&S, Wolftank and FACC. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -9,32% to 6.596,73 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -0,01%. Up to now there were 32 days with a positive and 23 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 12,16% away, from the low 0%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,52%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,37%. These are the best-performers this week: Strabag 5,49% in front of ...

