ATX TR went lower in week 34 and ATX fell again in negative year to date area. ATXFive qualifying period started on friday with Erste Group, OMV and Verbund fixed in the next composition and also very good cards for Bawag and Andritz to defend their places, the challenger is voestalpine. News came from Wolftank, UBM, Kontron, SBO, Zumtobel, Andritz, EVN, Uniqa, UBM and CA Immo. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -0,59% to 6.852,95 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 3,88%. Up to now there were 91 days with a positive and 76 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 8,74% away, from the low 7,32%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,2%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,26%. These are the best-performers this week: Semperit 3,99% in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...