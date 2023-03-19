Marinomed: Marinomed Biotech AG, listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, announced positive results from its clinical study on the decongestant effect of the Sorbitol-containing Carragelose nasal spray. The double-blind, two-way cross-over, randomized and placebo-controlled study was conducted at the Vienna Challenge Chamber. While Carragelose was shown to be an effective treatment of viral infections of the respiratory tract, Sorbitol exerts a decongestant effect. Therefore, the product is indicated for the supportive treatment of rhinitis of any kind with the symptom of a blocked nose. Using the product as a treatment against allergies may help to both relieve the allergy symptoms and to reduce the risk of a viral respiratory infection. The latter is particularly important because ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...