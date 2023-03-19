Palfinger: Palfinger Marine has officially been commissioned to deliver 25 of its stiff boom cranes for offshore wind applications. The recipient is Japan's most recent large-scale offshore wind development project - the Kitakyusyu-Hibikinada Offshore Wind Farm. With the deliveries beginning in Q1 2024, Palfinger further expands its market share in the Asia-Pacific market. The wind farm is scheduled to start commercial operation in 2025. Combined, the wind turbines will have a capacity of about 220 MW, thereby furthering Japan's efforts of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.Palfinger: weekly performance: -6.78% VIG: With a premium volume of EUR 12.6 billion, Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) has exceeded the previous year's figure of EUR 11 billion by 14.1%. Profit ...

