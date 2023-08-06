Erste Group: Erste Group Bank AG reported an operating result of 2.7 billion euros for the first half of 2023. This year-on-year increase of 44.5% was driven by favorable developments across all earnings components, including the net trading result and net interest income. Erste Group's net profit amounted to 1.49 billion euros (H1 2022: 1.14 billion euros). The cost/income ratio improved to 47.9% (55.1%). The volume of loans to customers increased to 204.9 billion euros (+1.4% year-to-date), with around one billion euros in new green loans extended during the reporting period. Deposits increased by 7.6% to 241.1 billion euros. Despite the challenging stock market environment, the number of securities savings plans increased by 18.3% year-on-year to over one million for the first ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...