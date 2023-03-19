FACC: Aerospace supplier FACC AG further extends its offer regarding new work time models. This includes a modern reinterpretation of job sharing, as well as the option to work part-time in production for employees returning from parental leave. The measures introduced also include an upgrade of job sharing. With this model, two people share the tasks and the responsibilities of one full-time position. FACC also focuses on supporting employees returning from parental leave in resuming their jobs. In this context, FACC is one of the few enterprises that offers a flexible part-time model not only to white-collar workers but also to people in production. Students can start an employment already during the master's program, working part-time and organizing their time freely. In times ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...