FACC: Compared to previous year's period, revenue of FACC AG, a worldwide leading aerospace company in design, development and production of aerospace technologies and advanced aircraft lightweight systems, grew from EUR 270.1 million to EUR 354.7 million in the first half of 2023 - this corresponds to an increase of 31.3 %. Despite ongoing challenges along the supply chains, EBIT increased significantly from EUR 6.1 million to EUR 14.9 million. This development is attributable to the sustained recovery of the aviation industry, the rising demand for new aircraft and increasing production of all aircraft types. Revenue from new projects and development orders are also positively contributing to earnings. Group revenue in the financial year 2023 is expected to increase by between 12 % ...

