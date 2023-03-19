IIIF 150: Ultra Thin Rugged Phone IIIF150 Releases New Air Series Product

HONG KONG, March 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rugged phones were commonly defined as big black bulks. IIIF150 team believes there are more possibilities for rugged phones in design and engineering. With tough structure and big battery, rugged phones could still be easy-carrying and diverse. IIIF150 is engaged in bringing brand new rugged phone designs to the market.





For example, they are trying to make rugged phones outstanding at first sight, making bold yet aesthetic designs, such as colorful back covers, fashionable patterns, ultra thin design, stunning LED lights, etc.. IIIF150 rugged phones are progressive rugged phones, not only in design, but also in engineering. After testing a great many materials, IIIF150 finally found a perfect one, making the back cover. It allows colorful patterns reliably adhere to the substrate, also maintaining an excellent level of rugged property, fearless to wear and tear.

All IIIF150 products have IP68 & IP69K water resistance and MIL-STD-810H compliance, ensuring device safety after undertaking drop, shock, vibration, soak, and extreme temperature.This March IIIF150 brings their new stylish and reliable design Ultra-Thin rugged phone Air1 Ultra+ to the marketing.

Air1 Ultra+ packs an impressive set of specifications. It's equipped with a 6.8-inch FHD+ display, having a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with increased sensitivity, so it can easily be used with wet hands or gloves. On the inside, the phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G99. It's a processor at 6nm level which brings smoother running, crisper capture, more power efficiency and more reliable connection. It is paired with 12GB RAM plus 12GB extended RAM and 256GB storage.

Specs

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G99

MediaTek Helio G99 CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Arm Mali-G57 MC2

OS: Android 12

Dimension: 176.3*81.8*11.8mm

Display:

-6.8?; 2460x1080 pixels resolution; 120Hz refresh rate, Punch-Hole, Gorilla Glass

Memory:

-RAM: 12GB RAM +12GB extended RAM

-Internal: 256GB

-Card slot: up to 1TB

Camera:

-Rear (Main): 64MP, Sony IMX686

-Front: 32MP, Sony IMX616

-Night Vision(Infrared): 24MP, 20 meters visibility

Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Battery: 7000mAh, 30W fast charging

Frequency: Global

