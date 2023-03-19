Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list SHIBARIUM PERPETUALS (SERP) on March 20, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SERP/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on March 20, 2023.





As Shibarium's first and biggest perpetual DEX, SERP allows users to use professional tools to trade and leverage, and share rewards. Its native token SHIBARIUM PERPETUALS (SERP) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on March 20, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing SERP

SERP is a decentralised spot and perpetual exchange developed on Shibarium that permits trades with no price influence and inexpensive swap fees. Supporting both swaps and leverage trading, SERP allows trading without the need for a username or password, and the platform uses an aggregate price feed which reduces the risk of liquidations from temporary wicks.

SERP features a special multi-asset pool that supports trading generating fees for liquidity providers via market making, swap fees, and leverage trading, with Chainlink Oracles and an average of prices from top volume exchanges providing dynamic pricing. There is no price impact for trades on SERP, so users can execute large trades exactly at the mark price. During times of high volatility there will be a spread from the Chainlink price to the median price of reference exchanges.

Inspired by Ryoshi's Vision to empower the people, SERP is an attempt to educate and arm the next wave of Shibarium traders and investors. SERP will serve as user's premier destination and decentralized toolset to unlock maximum value from a high volume, high throughput, and peak hype environment.

About SERP Token

SHIBARIUM PERPETUALS (SERP) is the utility and governance token of the SERP ecosystem. Holding SERP provides access to a number of benefits, and 30% of fees generated from swaps and leverage trading are converted to ETH and distributed to staked SERP tokens.

Based on ERC-20, SERP has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on March 20, 2023, investors who are interested in SHIBARIUM PERPETUALS can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

