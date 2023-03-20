Agilis Robotics Limited: Agilis Robotics has kickstarted its first trial in mainland China, taking a great leap forward in robotized endoscopic surgery in the country

HONG KONG, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilis Robotics is a company that is revolutionizing the world of endoscopic surgery. The company has developed the world's smallest flexible and dexterous endoscopic robot system, which is a breakthrough in the field of robotics surgery.





The Agilis Robotics system is designed to make endoscopic and endoluminal surgery easier, faster, and more precise. The ultra-thin instruments are as small as 2.5 mm in diameter and provides clinicians with unprecedented levels of dexterity within natural orifices of the body such as the gastrointestinal and urinary tract. The robot is controlled by a clinician who uses a pen-like controller to manipulate the robot's movements, which, when combined with artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced image guidance, can greatly reduce the learning curve for doctors when performing endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) procedures. Ultimately, this will increase the procedure's effectiveness and improve patient outcomes.

To further ease the learning curve and reduce the barrier for entry, the robotic system is highly compact and directly compatible with conventional flexible and rigid endoscopes currently used in clinical practice. The system has been praised for its ease of use.

The Agilis Robotics system is a major breakthrough in the field of endoluminal surgery. The system has completed tests in live animal models, further proving its effectiveness and safety. Agilis Robotics has just kickstarted its series of pre-clinical tests in mainland hospitals and is set to initiate First-in-Human (FIH) testing in 2024. This is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and its potential to revolutionize endoscopic surgery. Surgeons and physicians have given positive feedback on the system in aspects of user experience and efficiency, with shorter recovery times and improved outcomes expected.

Agilis Robotics is currently in a new round of fundraising with a target of USD$10M. This is a great opportunity for investors to be part of a company that is revitalizing the landscape of endoscopic surgery. The funds raised will be used to further develop the Agilis Robotics system for FDA and NMPA submission.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034511/Dr_Joe_King_Man_FAN_Assistant_HCE_The_University_Hong.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/agilis-robotics-has-kickstarted-its-first-trial-in-mainland-china-taking-a-great-leap-forward-in-robotized-endoscopic-surgery-in-the-country-301774930.html