Montag, 20.03.2023

WKN: A2PL3U ISIN: US4492531037 Ticker-Symbol: 3NI 
Frankfurt
17.03.23
09:15 Uhr
37,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
IAA INC Chart 1 Jahr
IAA INC 5-Tage-Chart
36,80038,20009:27
Firmen im Artikel
2020 BULKERS
2020 BULKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
2020 BULKERS LTD8,550-6,86 %
ALERISLIFE INC1,2100,00 %
ALSO HOLDING AG185,10-1,44 %
ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA0,488+0,58 %
HELIOSPECTRA AB0,095-6,34 %
IAA INC37,2000,00 %
NAGAMBIE RESOURCES LIMITED0,0250,00 %
NIOCORP DEVELOPMENTS LTD0,679+3,51 %
NOVABASE SGPS SA4,580+0,22 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.