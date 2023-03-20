Das Instrument H00 SE0005933082 HELIOSPECTRA AB (PUBL) EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2023The instrument H00 SE0005933082 HELIOSPECTRA AB (PUBL) EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.03.2023Das Instrument NVQ PTNBA0AM0006 NOVABASE SGPS INH. EO0,03 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2023The instrument NVQ PTNBA0AM0006 NOVABASE SGPS INH. EO0,03 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.03.2023Das Instrument 3NI US4492531037 IAA INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.03.2023The instrument 3NI US4492531037 IAA INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.03.2023Das Instrument FSQA US33832D2053 ALERISLIFE INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.03.2023The instrument FSQA US33832D2053 ALERISLIFE INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.03.2023Das Instrument 9AS CH0024590272 ALSO HOLDING AG SF 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.03.2023The instrument 9AS CH0024590272 ALSO HOLDING AG SF 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.03.2023Das Instrument 4AS NO0010768500 ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE NK -,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2023The instrument 4AS NO0010768500 ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE NK -,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.03.2023Das Instrument P6C AU000000NAG3 NAGAMBIE RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2023The instrument P6C AU000000NAG3 NAGAMBIE RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.03.2023Das Instrument BR3 CA6544841043 NIOCORP DEVELOPMENTS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.03.2023The instrument BR3 CA6544841043 NIOCORP DEVELOPMENTS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.03.2023Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.03.2023The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.03.2023