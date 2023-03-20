InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 20

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)
The Company announces that on 17 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|17 March 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|3,000
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 52.2800
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 54.0400
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 52.8510
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,163,532 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 17 March 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
3,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 54.0400
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 52.2800
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 52.8510
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
17/03/2023
08:39:16
GMT
67
54.0400
XLON
731132962283289
17/03/2023
08:51:07
GMT
52
53.8200
XLON
731132962284911
17/03/2023
09:24:34
GMT
73
53.6800
XLON
731132962289046
17/03/2023
09:31:20
GMT
71
53.6600
XLON
731132962289695
17/03/2023
09:52:43
GMT
76
53.6400
XLON
731132962291649
17/03/2023
10:09:54
GMT
76
53.6400
XLON
731132962293803
17/03/2023
10:17:53
GMT
62
53.3200
XLON
731132962297652
17/03/2023
10:20:58
GMT
50
53.3000
XLON
731132962298116
17/03/2023
10:25:28
GMT
74
53.4000
XLON
731132962299076
17/03/2023
10:46:34
GMT
71
53.2800
XLON
731132962301205
17/03/2023
10:52:44
GMT
21
53.2200
XLON
731132962307273
17/03/2023
10:52:44
GMT
41
53.2200
XLON
731132962307255
17/03/2023
10:55:59
GMT
3
53.2200
XLON
731132962313133
17/03/2023
10:55:59
GMT
16
53.2200
XLON
731132962313210
17/03/2023
10:55:59
GMT
44
53.2200
XLON
731132962313159
17/03/2023
10:59:14
GMT
36
53.3200
XLON
731132962318347
17/03/2023
10:59:14
GMT
42
53.3200
XLON
731132962318318
17/03/2023
11:11:31
GMT
3
53.1800
XLON
731132962321247
17/03/2023
11:14:50
GMT
73
53.1000
XLON
731132962321576
17/03/2023
11:49:20
GMT
66
52.9400
XLON
731132962324680
17/03/2023
12:16:07
GMT
71
52.9400
XLON
731132962327394
17/03/2023
12:31:31
GMT
67
52.6400
XLON
731132962328920
17/03/2023
12:46:32
GMT
64
52.7200
XLON
731132962330155
17/03/2023
13:04:49
GMT
73
52.4400
XLON
731132962332038
17/03/2023
13:32:30
GMT
92
52.9000
XLON
731132962336836
17/03/2023
13:40:39
GMT
66
52.7200
XLON
731132962339277
17/03/2023
13:53:05
GMT
21
52.7800
XLON
731132962341769
17/03/2023
13:53:05
GMT
56
52.7800
XLON
731132962341770
17/03/2023
14:08:07
GMT
78
52.8600
XLON
731132962345350
17/03/2023
14:26:21
GMT
69
52.6800
XLON
731132962348940
17/03/2023
14:32:51
GMT
28
52.6200
XLON
731132962350814
17/03/2023
14:32:51
GMT
50
52.6200
XLON
731132962350813
17/03/2023
14:39:25
GMT
100
52.5000
XLON
731132962352389
17/03/2023
14:49:44
GMT
132
52.5200
XLON
731132962354816
17/03/2023
14:54:26
GMT
74
52.4800
XLON
731132962355765
17/03/2023
15:01:37
GMT
70
52.4400
XLON
731132962357066
17/03/2023
15:10:12
GMT
80
52.5000
XLON
731132962358573
17/03/2023
15:13:30
GMT
82
52.5600
XLON
731132962359087
17/03/2023
15:18:17
GMT
74
52.5800
XLON
731132962360083
17/03/2023
15:28:23
GMT
63
52.4800
XLON
731132962362266
17/03/2023
15:39:11
GMT
88
52.3000
XLON
731132962364159
17/03/2023
15:48:37
GMT
7
52.3400
XLON
731132962365818
17/03/2023
15:48:37
GMT
119
52.3400
XLON
731132962365819
17/03/2023
15:59:05
GMT
74
52.4000
XLON
731132962367632
17/03/2023
16:08:44
GMT
30
52.4000
XLON
731132962369490
17/03/2023
16:08:44
GMT
59
52.4000
XLON
731132962369491
17/03/2023
16:21:32
GMT
96
52.4000
XLON
731132962372825
17/03/2023
16:27:45
GMT
24
52.3400
XLON
731132962374628
17/03/2023
16:27:45
GMT
33
52.3400
XLON
731132962374629
17/03/2023
16:28:53
GMT
25
52.2800
XLON
731132962375008
17/03/2023
16:29:51
GMT
6
52.3000
XLON
731132962375394
17/03/2023
16:29:51
GMT
12
52.3000
XLON
731132962375393
