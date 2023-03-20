Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Cancels Previously Announced Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:EPW)(OTC PINK:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, a medical device company, and with a developing research and clinical trial division, announces it has cancelled the private placement Offering announced on January 23, 2023.

"We have determined it is appropriate to cancel the current LIFE Offering, and we anticipate providing updates on strategic initiatives in the near future." Stated Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower Clinics as an integrated healthcare company is developing into a leading provider of clinical trials and research solutions in U.S. and Canada. With its deep experience and operational expertise in laboratory diagnostics, medical devices and health clinic management, Empower is focused on offering clinical trial services - including clinical trial design, patient recruitment, data management and regulatory compliance for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries.

