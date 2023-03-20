Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to announce that the Company and select members of the management have been invited to participate in the Canadian AI Business Delegation Program, organized by the Trade Commissioner Service ("TCS") at the Embassy of Canada to South Korea. The Canadian AI Business Delegation Program will take place from May 9 to May 12, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea, and will include the following components:

A Canadian Pavilion at AI Expo Korea 2023 (May 10 to May 12), from which delegates will have the opportunity to showcase their technology, and meet potential clients, investors, and partners. A site visit tour to a leading Korean Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") institution or company. Pre-arranged B2B meetings facilitated by the TCS, allowing delegates to promote their AI solutions to South Korean companies, institutions, and agencies.

This Canadian AI Business Delegation Program and AI Expo Korea 2023 provide a unique opportunity for the Company to present its latest AI technology, AnalyticsGPT, and create new relationships at both the public and enterprise levels.

South Korea is one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world, and the AI Expo Korea 2023 is a premier event for companies in the AI industry. The Company is thrilled to participate in this program to showcase its AnalyticsGPT tool to other global companies, which opens the potential for the Company to expand its clientele and brand awareness.

"Management is thrilled to be a part of the Canadian AI Business Delegation Program to attend AI Expo Korea 2023! This is an excellent opportunity for the Company to present AnalyticsGPT, meet potential clients, and, create new global partnerships. We look forward to further expanding our footprint in Korea and exploring the possibilities of the Korean market," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

