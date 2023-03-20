Researchers in Singapore have developed a perovskite solar cell via a new method to synthesize the capping without using lead. The cell is capped with a zinc-based compound and reportedly has a conversion efficiency of 24.1%.Scientists from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) have developed a new way to synthesize the capping layer of perovskite solar cells without using lead. "This paves the way for the development of eco-friendly perovskite solar cells that are one step closer to the consumer market," an NTU spokesperson ...

