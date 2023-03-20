INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Battery Show Europe Announces New 2023 International Advisory Board

Members include global automobile and EV leaders such as BMW, Siemens, Mitsubishi and Bloomberg.

STUTTGART, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / The Battery Show Europe, the must-attend event connecting the European and international advanced battery and EV/HEV tech community, co-located with The Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe, announces registration is now live as expo is set to take place May 23-25 at the Messe Stuttgart in Stuttgart, Germany.

New this year, The Battery Show Europe will host its first-ever Advisory Board boasting a list of 20 industry leading experts and top-tier notable brands from global organizations such as: PowerCo, Mitsubishi Electric Europe BV, Volta Energy Technologies, Caterpillar Inc., Siemens AG, BMW Group, and BloombergNEF among others. The advisory board serves to educate the EV and battery fields through real-life experiences and tangible solutions across a variety of related verticals.

"Advanced battery and electric vehicle markets are expected to grow at a tremendous rate with growing consumer investment across various products and technologies. The Battery Show Europe and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo is the international meeting point where EV experts share and discover emerging industry insights and trends," says Rob Shelton, Event Director for The Battery Show Europe. "Our newly appointed Advisory Board, with the support of globally leading organizations, will ensure innovation and market info across sectors is strategically available first to our Battery Show community."

The next-generation advanced battery market is expected to reach USD $1,631.95 million by the end of this year (Global Next Generation Advanced Battery Market 2023 Forecast to 2029) and within this, Germany is the European hub for battery manufacturing. The Battery Show Europe is returning to Stuttgart to focus on commercial solutions, knowledge and resources for business application. As Germany is poised to become the second-largest lithium battery producer in the world by 2025, The Battery Show Europe is fast-becoming the critical epicenter to European battery conversations.

Accredited official media partners covering the event will include Batteries International, Cambridge Enertech, Charged, Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology and E-mobility Engineering with additional publications in attendance.

The Battery Show Europe is currently at capacity waitlist for any new additional exhibitors. To register as an attendee or press, please visit www.thebatteryshow.eu.

