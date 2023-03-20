Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche! Pennystock mit "Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft"-News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14ZN9 ISIN: SE0007439443 Ticker-Symbol: DST 
Frankfurt
20.03.23
09:15 Uhr
2,923 Euro
-0,079
-2,63 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STORYTEL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORYTEL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9913,03209:57
PR Newswire
20.03.2023 | 09:24
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Storytel's audio drama 1984 nominated for an Audie

STOCKHOLM, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storytel's new dramatization of George Orwell's masterpiece 1984 is a finalist in the 2023 Audie Awards, the "Academy Awards" for the audio industry. Storytel is competing in the audio drama category. The winners are to be announced next week at the Audies Gala in New York City - a prestigious event celebrating the talent of internationally recognised audio creators and narrators.

1984 is Storytel's first global audio drama, launched in 2022. It is a story about resistance, love and the strength of the human spirit, fighting dark forces against all odds. The audio drama was released in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Poland, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Turkey, Italy, Spain and Mexico in their respective local languages - as well as in English for listeners all over the world. It is also available at Storytel's American platform, Audiobooks.com. The English production is the version competing in the Audie Awards, to be held on March 28th, 2023.

"To be nominated for an Audie is a wonderful international recognition, showing the high level of production that our team is capable of. We are both humble and proud to be included in these nominations, together with so many other inspiring creators, all of them taking the listening experience to the next level," says Helena Gustafsson, Chief Content Officer at Storytel.

The other finalists in the audio drama category are Clean Sweep by GraphicAudio (a division of RBmedia), Pipeline by L.A Theatre Works together with Coraline and Good Omens by HarperAudio. The Audie Awards are presented by the Audio Publishers Association (APA). Ana Maria Allessi, president of APA, acknowledges the nominees in an official comment on behalf of the association: "This year's finalists are representative of the immense talent in the audiobook community and beyond."

Storytel's international marketing campaign for the production, "2022 sounds like 1984", created with the agency B-Reel, was awarded silver in the well-renowned Shots Awards EMEA last year.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:
Emma Boëthius, PR Manager
Tel: +46 70 2235673
Email: emma.boethius@storytel.com

About Storytel
Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers over one million titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher StorySide. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/storytel/i/storytel-s-audio-drama-1984,c3157027

Storytel's audio drama 1984

https://news.cision.com/storytel/e/storytel-s-1984-campaign-video,c3157029

Storytel's 1984 campaign video

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/storytels-audio-drama-1984-nominated-for-an-audie-301775861.html

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.