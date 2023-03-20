Iberdrola is using a springer spaniel in a solar park to smell electrical problems that could lead to power cuts. It is also using a robotic dog to detect and analyze faults in substations.From pv magazine Spain Spanish energy company Iberdrola is using a real dog and a robotic dog to detect faults in one of its ground-mounted PV plants. The real dog uses its olfactory abilities to detect problems in the electrical network that could lead to power outages. It was trained by technicians from ScottishPower, Iberdrola's subsidiary in the United Kingdom, to find the faults. The company claims it ...

