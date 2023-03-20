

Managing Director of SNS, Ko Yun Hung



Mr. Ko Yun Hung, Managing Director of SNS and Mr. Atsushi Hasegawa, General Manager of Kumon Malaysia [L-R]

IPOH, Malaysia, Mar 20, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - SNS Network Technology Berhad (Bursa: SNS, 0259), an ICT system and solutions provider, is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, SNS Network (M) Sdn. Bhd, has signed a collaboration agreement with Kumon Education (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. to supply Apple iPad products and accessories to Kumon Malaysia's students and parents.Kumon Malaysia is part of the largest established after-school enrichment programme in the world with over 4 million students currently enrolled across 50 countries and regions. The collaboration agreement covers over 200 Kumon learning centres and can benefit more than 37,000 students in Malaysia.As part of the agreement, SNS will create and maintain a portal from which Kumon Malaysia's parents and students can access while also undertaking all services related to the supply of Apple iPad products and accessories.Managing Director of SNS, Ko Yun Hung said, "This collaboration enables Kumon Malaysia to gain access to a range of Apple products and accessories offered by SNS in a seamless manner and also allow us to better serve and communicate with parents and students through the dedicated portal. These products will enrich students' after-school learning experience, providing them access to tools to stimulate their minds and enabling them to interact with each other."General Manager of Kumon Malaysia, Atsushi Hasegawa said, "The supply of iPad products and accessories through the collaboration with SNS is part of Kumon Connect feature launched in January 2023 to encourage students to enjoy the learning process together online. We believe that digital learning is increasingly an important part of the entire learning process for students and we would like them to have a great head start."ABOUT SNS NETWORK TECHNOLOGY BERHADSNS Network Technology Berhad is principally involved in the provision of ICT products, services and solutions. The Group's core business activities are the sale of ICT products comprising hardware, devices and related peripherals, as well as the provision of ICT services and solutions and; provision of device repair and related services, as well as sale of broadband services.Under ICT services and solutions, SNS offers JOI(R) smart classroom framework, which integrates and combines a broad range of features to support effective teaching and learning and, Device-as-a-Service (DaaS), a subscription-based service. DaaS offers customers bundled ICT products comprising devices and services according to their requirements.ABOUT KUMON EDUCATION (MALAYSIA) SDN BHDKumon Education (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd is part of the largest established after-school enrichment programme in the world with over 4 million students currently enrolled across 50 countries and regions. Kumon Malaysia was formed in 1997 and is the country's largest after-school enrichment programme providing learning of Mathematics and English through the Kumon Method.SNS Network Technology: 0259 [BURSA: SNS], https://www.sns.com.my/Source: SNS Network Technology BerhadCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.