As a global industry leader in decarbonization Black Veatch has joined the UK's Powering Net Zero Pact, an effort committed to a fair and just transition to net zero carbon emissions.

The pact includes five areas of ambition, shared commitments and topics for collaboration, which together encourage the delivery of common goals for a sustainable future across the global power sector. A legacy of COP26, 2022's United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, the pact was founded by SSE; Balfour Beatty; DEME Group; GE Renewables; Hitachi Energy; NKT; RJ McLeod; Siemens Energy; Siemens Gamesa; Subsea 7; and Vestas.

"The way we conduct business at Black Veatch demonstrates decarbonization leadership across the globe, in addition to the projects we deliver for the renewable energy and green hydrogen sectors. Becoming a signatory to the Powering Net Zero Pact aligns with our commitment to sustainability," said Robbie Gibson, Black Veatch's UK Director.

"Having companies like Black Veatch join the driving force for change is powerful for the sector, and I have no doubt that the company will bring a wealth of knowledge to the table," said Laura Cooper, Supply Chain Sustainability Lead, SSE Renewables.

SSE's Powering Net Zero Pact website provides full details of the pact's aims and provisions, click here to access the site. Before committing to the pact, Black Veatch undertook a detailed assessment of how well the company's sustainability commitments and performance as documented in the 2022 Sustainability Report and other company sources aligned with the ambitions, commitments and areas of collaboration outlined as part of the effort.

Editor's notes

Black Veatch is a Hydrogen Council member, advisor to the U.S. Department of Commerce's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee, and is an executive member of the Center for Hydrogen Safety.

