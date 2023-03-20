Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has promoted Ben Ruddlesdin to Head of Professional Indemnity Cyber (UK). He was previously Senior Underwriter, PI Cyber.

"Ben has been integral to the growth of our PI portfolio over the past three years," said Jessica Kirby, Head of Executive and Professional Lines, UK. "In his new role, he will work closely with Executive Underwriter David Harries and our exceptionally experienced team to take our PI presence to the next level, as we continue our growth into more primary and lead positions."

Ben has nearly 10 years of industry experience and has held a variety of increasingly senior roles within the Professional Indemnity market.

He continues to be based in London and can be reached at ben.ruddlesdin@bhspecialty.com.

