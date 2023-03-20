JAXA accredited space venture Tenchijin is thrilled to announce the launch of the new function of Tenchijin COMPASS Moon, a land evaluation engine that analyzes Moon surface utilizing space Big Data. The new function "Moon Crater Depth Estimation" enables anyone to perform a detailed analysis of the Moon's surface. Tenchijin aims to provide a new way to estimate Moon's surface elevation and unevenness, leveraging Tenchijin's expertise in utilizing space Big Data.

What is the Tenchijin COMPASS Moon?

URL: https://moon.compass.tenchijin.co.jp/

Tenchijin COMPASS Moon is a lunar version of Tenchijin COMPASS: a comprehensive land evaluation engine that analyzes, visualizes data based on various information including Big Data from Earth observation satellites. The product's main functions are "lunar eclipse simulation" and "area calculation". These functions were used across the globe when the moon totally eclipsed on November 8, 2022. We believe this product unlocks the huge potential of Moon exploration and analysis, which is considered to be very important for the democratization of moon economic development.

Moon as the World's spotlight

World-wide governments have renewed their interest in the Moon. After the successful completion of NASA Artemis Moon program first phase, the Moon continues to attract public and private attention. There is indeed significant potential in utilizing its resources (water, minerals) and building infrastructure to settle mankind civilization. Dozens of start-ups are involved in new materials manufacturing, food growing and payload delivery with landers. Hence, we see huge potential for Tenchijin COMPASS Moon to be a great asset for these projects, namely to evaluate Moon's surface potential and locate the most suitable places for various business opportunities.

Details of the new function Please visit our Medium Blog for details and pictures

The new "Moon Crater Depth Estimation" function enables us to intuitively observe the distance and unevenness between two points on the moon surface. The visual and various comparisons make it simple for anyone to capture the scale of the moon, and also supports a deeper analysis of the Moon surface.

Tenchijin COMPASS can be used for free by creating an account on the Tenchijin website.

URL: https://tenchijin.co.jp/compass/?hl=en

Language: English, Japanese

Browsers: Google Chrome (recommended), only PC

If you are interested in customizing Tenchijin COMPASS or consulting on data analysis, please contact us at info-compass@tenchijin.co.jp

Access here for the details: https://tenchijin.co.jp/?hl=en

