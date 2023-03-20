Bare Metal Cloud Market to Reach $56.6 billion, Globally, by 2031 at 26.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Intensifying utilization of bare metal cloud and expanding application in the BFSI sector, the cost-efficient benefits of bare metal cloud, integration of big data and IoT by several organizations drive the growth of the global bare metal cloud market

PORTLAND, Ore., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Bare Metal Cloud Market by Service Type (Networking Services, Compute Services, Database Services, Security Services, Storage Services), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs)), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the bare metal cloud industry generated $5.6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $56.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 26.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.





Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Intensifying utilization of bare metal cloud and expanding application in the BFSI sector, the cost-efficient benefits of bare metal cloud, integration of big data and IoT by several organizations drive the growth of the global bare metal cloud market. Moreover, the renewed attention in lightweight hypervisors and negative aspects of bare metal cloud hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in investment in emerging technologies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8270

Covid-19 scenario

The COVID-19 crisis caused a sharp increase in the demand for bare metal cloud services among businesses for load balancing to improve workload allocation, provide multiple database homes on a single server, offer customized networks for high performance, maximize IT resource access & physical security, facilitate high data security, and achieve strategic business initiatives.

Key market participants worked together and improved bare metal cloud services during the Covid-19 pandemic. For example, in September 2020 , Oracle and Rescale's launched turnkey bare-metal cloud to enterprises. Its platform helps engineers and scientists build, compute, analyze, and scale simulations with high performance computing. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure provides customers with the perfect platform for high performance computing that can be deployed in minutes with maximized control, transparency, and security. Such developments are also expected to contribute to the bare metal cloud market growth in the post-pandemic.

Procure Complete Report (355 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/13f5ec07261153ba4d012f674c22ebea

The networking services segment held the lion's share in 2021

Based on service type, the networking services segment has garnered the major share in 2021, generating more than one-fourth of the global bare metal cloud market revenue, owing to the complete control over user's hardware, network, and server architecture. It is the best choice for security-oriented applications that need a dedicated compute environment because of company policy, law, or compliance. The compute services segment is expected to dominate the market by 2031 in terms of revenue. The same segment would display the fastest CAGR of 28.8% throughout the forecast period. The rise in need of most secure cloud servers driving the segment's growth.

The large enterprises segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global bare metal cloud market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. On the other hand, the small and medium enterprise (SMEs) segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period. The growth of segment is driven by the need of continuing scalability and quick deployment, to avoid capital expenditures for the subsequent equipment lifestyle.

The IT and telecom segment to rule the roost during the forecast period

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-fifth of the global bare metal cloud market revenue. On the other hand, the IT and telecom segment is expected to rule the market during the forecast period and the same segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 29.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increasing digitalization amongst different industries.

North America held the major share in 2021

By region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global bare metal cloud market revenue. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to rule the market during the forecast period and would portray the fastest CAGR of 28.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rapid increase in adoption of new technology in every sector across the region.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8270

Leading Market Players-

LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES

Dell Technologies Inc.

Google LLC

Oracle Corporation

Alibaba Cloud

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY

Internap Holding LLC

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

The report analyzes these key players in the global bare metal cloud market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

Bare Metal Cloud Market Expected to Reach $56.6 Billion by 2031

Micro-Mobile Data Center Market Expected to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2031

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Expected to Reach $136.2 Billion by 2031

Workspace as A Service Market Expected to Reach $28.6 Billion by 2031

ServiceNow Store Apps Market Expected to Reach $94.9 Billion by 2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bare-metal-cloud-market-to-reach-56-6-billion-globally-by-2031-at-26-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301775942.html