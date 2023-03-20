Huasun's new PV modules have an open-circuit voltage of 49.46 V, a short-circuit current of 17.57 A, and a fill factor of 83.29%. Germany's TÜV SUD has confirmed the results.Huasun says it Himalaya G12-132 solar module for applications in large-scale PV projects have a power conversion efficiency of 23.30% and an output of 723.97 W. Germany's TÜV SUD has confirmed the results. "It is another significant breakthrough after Himalaya module power reached 715 W in January this year," Huasun said in a statement. The Chinese heterojunction (HJT) module maker said the panels have an open-circuit voltage ...

