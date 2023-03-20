Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2023) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces its participation in the Channelchek Takeaway Series from the PDAC 2023 Convention, to be broadcast Tuesday, March 21st starting at 9:45 am ET. Dr. Keith Barron, President & Chief Executive Officer of Aurania, provides a corporate overview, then takes questions from Mark Reichman, Noble Capital Markets' senior equity analyst.

Mark Reichman attended the PDAC conference and sat down with various c-suite executives. For the Channelchek Takeaway Series, Mark is unpacking what he learned at the conference and talking to a selection of c-suite executives in the mineral exploration & mining space.

Virtual Event and Registration Details

Aurania's broadcast will start at 11:00 am ET on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors can virtually attend the Channelchek Takeaway Series at no cost. Registration details are available on Channelchek.

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community. Representing over 6,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 37 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: contact@channelchek.com

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

