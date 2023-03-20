Cellebrite DI Ltd: Cellebrite Announces RelativityOne Integration for Quicker, Safer Data Review

Cellebrite's LegalView add-on for RelativityOne to simplify how modern data is collected and reviewed

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va. and CHICAGO and NEW YORK, March 20, 2023capability as a direct add-on to Relativity's proven SaaS product, RelativityOne, bringing more ease and speed to corporate investigations.



"Mobile data is often the most critical piece of evidence. As legal practitioners across the private sector struggle to manage this type and volume of data, the courts increasingly demand it be collected, reviewed, and produced. Our collaboration with Cellebrite addresses one of the industry's most pressing needs by optimizing the collection, review, and management process without compromising investigative confidence," said Chris Brown, Chief Product Officer at Relativity.

Combining the power of Cellebrite LegalViewand RelativityOne simplifies and streamlines the inclusion of data from multiple mobile devices into formats for review. Compared to processes that require data be manually transferred from system to system, this new solution allows for easier, faster, and safer uploads of all types of data into the platform, readily providing complete visibility into critical communications from phones, tablets, and cloud chat applications.

"Integrating Cellebrite LegalView with RelativityOne makes increasingly pertinent mobile data available quickly to corporate investigators while conserving resources and removing the time-consuming process of manipulating data into a digestible format," said Ken Basore, General Manager at Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions. "We look forward to seeing the positive impact this integration has on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of legal investigators' workflows."

The LegalView add-on is expected to be released to RelativityOne and Cellebrite users in spring 2023. The companies will preview the integration during Legalweek, March 20-23 in New York City.

For more information about Cellebrite LegalView, please visit the Cellebrite websiteor visit booth #2128. To schedule a demo, please contact Monica.Harris@cellebrite.com. More information about RelativityOne is available onlineor at booth #1600.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

About Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions

In a world that's evolving rapidly, Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions looks beyond the horizon to design solutions to keep data within reach, transform it, and reveal important insights to protect your business and employees. From headquarters to home office, eDiscovery professionals and corporate investigators can access endpoints anywhere with Cellebrite's enterprise solution offerings.

About Relativity

Relativitymakes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.comor visit www.relativity.comfor more information.

Cellebrite Contacts

Media

Victor Cooper

Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations

Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com

+1 404.804.5910

Investors

Investor Relations

investors@cellebrite.com

Relativity Contact

Pr@relativity.com