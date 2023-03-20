Pressemitteilung der PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l.:

PlusPlus commences process to amend terms and conditions of EUR 2022/2026 bonds

Invitation to bondholders' meeting on 5 April 2023

PlusPlus Capital ("PPC"), a leading Pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management group, through its fully owned subsidiary PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à r.l. today has commenced the formal process to amend the terms and conditions of its EUR 2022/2026 bonds (XS2502401552). The invitation to convening a bondholders' meeting on 5 April 2023 to vote on the proposed amendments of the terms and conditions was published today on the Group's website, alongside other supporting documents.

The proposed amendments to the terms and conditions are intended to resolve the Cross-default of the EUR 2022/2026 bonds announced on 7 November 2022 and to facilitate an exchange of the defaulted ...

