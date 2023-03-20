Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
20.03.2023 | 12:38
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Condor Resources Inc.: Condor Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / Condor Resources Inc. - ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSXV:CN) announces the resignation of Mr. Andres Recalde as Director, and as VP of Community and Social Relations.

Condor CEO Lyle Davis said: "We thank Andres for his commitment and efforts to develop our community relations policies, and relations with local stakeholders, and wish him well in his future endeavours".

Condor is an active explorer focused exclusively on Peru, supplemented by a project generator and royalty model designed to generate exploration capital whilst minimizing shareholder dilution. Our objective in advancing our portfolio of projects is the discovery of a major new precious metals or base metals deposit in Peru. Project acquisition and exploration activities are managed by the Company's Lima based exploration team.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Lyle Davis,

President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact the Company at 1-866-642-5707, or by email at info@condorresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Condor Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744610/Condor-Corporate-Update

