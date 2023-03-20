Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2023) - NORTEC MINERALS CORP. (TSXV: NVT) ("Nortec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Cameron (Cam) Bell to the position of Vice President, Exploration.

Mr. Bell is a geologist with 30+ years of experience, primarily with Vale/Inco, in both greenfield and brownfield exploration of base metals including nickel - copper - PGE and porphyry copper deposits. Previously Mr. Bell was the Regional Manager - North America and Australasia / Oceania for Vale Exploration and held both senior technical and management roles at Inco Technical Services for North America, Europe and the Sudbury Basin. As a Senior Geologist, Mr. Bell was part of the exploration team at Voisey's Bay that discovered the North Eastern Deeps and Ryan's Pond zones. Cameron completed his BSC at McMaster University and his MSc at the University of British Columbia. More recently, Mr. Bell has worked as an exploration consultant focusing on nickel, copper and lithium projects.

"Having someone of Cameron's caliber join Nortec is testament to the high value of Nortec's three critical mineral projects: Sturgeon Lake VMS (Ontario, Canada), Mattagami River Zinc (Ontario, Canada) and the Kietyönmäki Lithium (Finland) projects. We look forward to working with Camerion to maximize value for shareholders," stated Derrick Weyrauch, Chairman.

Sturgeon Lake Project Update

The Company is pleased to announce that a Versatile Time Electromagnetic ("VTEM") geophysical survey at the Sturgeon Lake VMS Project in Ontario has been completed and that data interpretation is underway (see news release February 6, 2023).

"A GIS targeting compilation has identified eleven (11) exploration target areas at the Sturgeon Lake VMS Project. The VTEM survey was the first modern survey to be flown over the property and will aid in targeting and prioritizing areas for a prospecting, mapping and the soil sampling program scheduled for H1 2023. These important steps are integral to systematically advancing the property as the combined information will define initial drill targets for the next phase of exploration," stated Cameron Bell, Vice President, Exploration.

Stock Based Compensation

The Company also announces that it has granted 400,000 stock options to the newly appointed Vice President, Exploration, having an exercise price of $0.05 per share and a term of 5 years. 1/3rd shall vest immediately and 1/3rd every 6-months thereafter.

About Nortec Minerals Corp.

Nortec is a mineral exploration company that holds 100% interests in two exploration stage critical mineral (zinc) projects, namely the Sturgeon Lake VMS and the Mattagami River Zinc properties, both located in Ontario, Canada. Additionally, the Company holds a 16.4% interest in the Tammela Gold and Tammela Lithium projects in Southwest Finland. Additional information can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and its website at www.nortecminerals.com.

On behalf of the Company,

"Sara Hills"

Chief Financial Officer

info@nortecminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with project development; the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; fluctuations in palladium and other commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and tax consequences to Canadian and U.S. Shareholders. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158993