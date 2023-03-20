Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2023) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (OTCQB: BTCWF) ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that it intends to enhance and expand its BlueskyINTEL division with the purpose of further developing the AI capabilities of its Web Blockchain Engagement ("WEP") and Intelligence Platform which is currently located and online at www.blueskyintel.com.

As of the date of this press release, the Corporation has invested approximately $400,000 CAD and two years of focused work into R&D for its WEP and AI endeavors. The Corporation's AI component of its WEP platform, in its current state, can seamlessly analyze and determine the business traits of all online visitors and collect data on the visitor with the purpose of immediately and accurately linking business related solutions, products and services, in a wide variety of industries, to the end user while sending user data back to the product / service distributor if the end user consents. With further development, the Corporation sees its AI enhanced WEP tracking capabilities as a turnkey solution that can be implemented as a "plug and play" integrated offering into many ecommerce sites.

The BlueskyINTEL R&D team have developed a streamlined intelligence based and intuitive searching tool within its current WEP which the Corporation sees as another monetizable integration solution that can be embedded into many commercial websites enabling the end website to provide their users with a seamless and simpler way to navigate proprietary search data, comparable to what is found on major search engines and on major ecommerce websites.

The Corporation views the AI enabled WEP platform and the solutions can be extended to other commercial websites as an unlimited market opportunity to engage with diversified business demand on a global basis.

The Corporation will make additional announcements on its market rollout plan and budget planning and requirements for its AI enhanced WEP and solutions in due course. To learn more please view www.youtube.com/shorts/IXGhDZ-lLVw.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as proprietary technology solutions. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging Blockchain industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: www.blueskydigitalassets.com or www.blueskyintel.com

Please also follow us on Linkedin at: www.linkedin.com/company/bluesky-digital-assets

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Gelfand

CEO & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: ben.gelfand@blueskydigitalassets.com

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@blueskydigitalassets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158832