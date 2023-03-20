Unity will also showcase innovations across environment and character creation, multiplayer, the future of its open AI ecosystem, and more

Unity (NYSE: U), the world's leading platform for creating and growing real-time 3D (RT3D) content, will return to the Game Developer Conference (GDC) this year with a focus on celebrating the achievements of its developer community. Unity will spotlight 16 games across various platforms, from studios around the world at the Unity booth (S327). Each title is made with Unity and uses Unity's platform and services to push the creative, experiential and visual limits of their games. Additionally, Unity will share more about its future open AI ecosystem that millions of Unity creators will be able to integrate into their existing workflows to deliver immersive games and experiences to billions of users around the world.

GDC attendees can visit the Unity booth to get hands-on with some of the most unique and visually arresting games that are either available now or in development: FEROCIOUS is a breathtaking survival shooter developed by designer Leonard Saalfrank who used Unity's High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP), Shader Graph, and VFX Graph to deliver a mysterious world, rich with lush environments, stunning seascapes and terrifying creatures. One of the most authentic boxing games, Undisputed, will also be spotlighted. Developed by Steel City Interactive, the game pushes the limits of Unity's HDRP and Animation Rigging to create stunning visuals and bone-jarring action and also leverages Unity Gaming Services' Game Server Hosting and Matchmaker.

Other games that will be highlighted at the Unity booth include: An unannounced Atari title, Bleak Sword, Breachers, Death Carnival, Highwater, Immortality, Kerbal Space Program 2, MARVEL SNAP, Mighty DOOM, Please, Touch the Artwork, Ship of Fools, Subway Surfers, Tall Man Run, and Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus. Additionally, for those not attending GDC, Unity today unveiled an all-new Made with Unity online hub that provides instant access to inspirational and educational material. Developers now have the ability to submit their games for consideration to join the Made with Unity program and be featured amongst the vast Unity community of developers and players.

"I am extremely excited that at this year's Game Developers Conference so many studios will be in our booth to showcase how they are leveraging our platform to deliver groundbreaking gaming experiences," said Marc Whitten, SVP and GM, Unity Create. "At Unity, we are constantly innovating and improving our tech stack with advancements in AI, facial animation, multiplayer solutions and more. Our aim is to empower our developers with the best tools and services so they can continually push the limits of what's possible in gaming. We are looking forward to showing many of these innovations for the first time at GDC and are eager to get feedback on some of this early work."

At GDC, Unity will also be showcasing our comprehensive platform to help developers grow and scale their games, with the newly-incorporated Unity Grow products, as well as a breadth of new and updated tools and solutions to help developers optimize their resources as they build their games. To expedite the development of characters, Unity's Ziva Face Trainer, an AI/ML-based puppet that automates facial animations, is now available in open beta and the team will present a demo that introduces hyper-realistic muscle deformation. The capabilities of Unity's recently launched Data Oriented Tech Stack (DOTS) will also be on display, highlighting how the solution can be used to help developers solve performance challenges when building ambitious, large scale games. Unity will also be showing several new products that strengthen its multiplayer offering from Unity Gaming Services, including foundational social tools like friends and leaderboards and a new user generated content solution.

Finally, for an outlook on more exciting innovations and updates in the pipeline, game developers will get a preview of Unity's development roadmap, including the company's plans to further introduce AI capabilities for game developers.

To learn more, visit https://unity.com/events/gdc2023.

