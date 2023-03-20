Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche! Pennystock mit "Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft"-News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885036 ISIN: US5705351048 Ticker-Symbol: MKV 
Tradegate
20.03.23
08:32 Uhr
1.130,50 Euro
+10,50
+0,94 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARKEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARKEL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.114,501.130,5014:14
1.117,001.130,5014:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.03.2023 | 13:10
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.: Willscot Mobile Mini to Participate in 2023 Markel Shareholders Meeting

PHOENIX, March 20, 2023.

Tim Boswell, President and Chief Financial Officer of WillScot Mobile Mini, commented, "I am excited to participate in the 2023 Markel Shareholders meeting and engage with like-minded peers and investors who share a passion for long-term value investing. Markel Corporation's sustained track record of delivering superior returns both within its operations and in its investment portfolio has attracted and rewarded an enviable and devoted shareholder base. Like Markel Corporation, WillScot Mobile Mini believes that values-based leadership and alignment of customer, employee, and shareholder interests are the foundation for delivering sustainable growth and compounding returns over time. While our business operations may be different, our underlying business philosophies are strikingly similar, and I will discuss how this drives our strategy and capital allocation in the context of our modular space and storage leasing portfolio. Thank you to Tom Gayner and the Markel team for including WillScot Mobile Mini in their impressive agenda. I look forward to meeting and exchanging ideas with thought leaders, investment experts, and other friends of Markel."

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC." Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible space and storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Additional Information and Where to Find It
Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscotmobilemini.com.

Contact Information
Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries:
Nick Girardi Jake Saylor
investors@willscotmobilemini.com jake.saylor@willscot.com

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.