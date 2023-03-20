The #1 ranked augmented analytics Decision Intelligence Platform adds deep integration of OpenAI into its 2023 release

Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a leading business analytics and decision intelligence provider, announced today at the Gartner Data Analytics Summit in Orlando, Florida, that the Pyramid 2023 release extends its already category-leading, AI-driven augmented capabilities with the integration of GPT (generative pre-trained transformer) AI technology from OpenAI-the company behind ChatGPT and DALL-E 2-throughout the platform, interoperating with its deep set of current AI technologies.

The release harnesses the new GPT AI engines to drive complex logic, data science, and machine learning code generation; AI-driven storytelling capabilities; and even AI-assisted design templates and colors. The effort extends Pyramid's broader vision to enable and drive adoption across the enterprise by empowering all users to solve data-centric business problems through no-code and AI-assisted analytics and decision intelligence.

Key facts about Pyramid's OpenAI integration

OpenAI is integrated throughout the Decision Intelligence Platform-including the data preparation, data science, the business analytics and spreadsheet modules, and the storyboard and publication designer modules.

In data preparation: OpenAI can be used to generate SQL, DAX, and MDX code automatically for complex data extraction queries.

In data science: OpenAI can be used to generate Python and R code automatically to drive machine learning logic.

In spreadsheets: OpenAI can be used to build spreadsheet formulas for users constructing business models.

In storyboarding and publications: OpenAI can be used to generate designs for content and graphics.

Separately, OpenAI can be used with existing natural language querying (NLQ) engines to drive and enhance broader insights on enterprise-specific data, ultimately improving the existing tools for delivering automated storytelling and textual analysis.

Market recognition

Pyramid has long been recognized as an innovator in the decision intelligence and analytics space. The company's Decision Intelligence Platform was ranked #1-by leading analyst firm Gartner-for "Augmented Analytics" in the 2022 Gartner Analytics and Business Intelligence (ABI) Critical Capabilities report.

Other leading analysts-such as 451 Research, Ventana Research, Dresner Advisory Services, and BARC-recognize Pyramid for its platform-based approach to no-code capabilities and AI/augmented analytics to enable all user types to drive sophisticated analytics easily. Critically, Pyramid's existing augmented capabilities (NLQ, Chatbot, Smart Insights, Smart Model, Auto Discovery, Fill in the Blanks, Explain, etc.) uniquely operate directly on enterprise data without data duplication, custom models, proprietary data layers, or specialized data treatments.

Demos

Click here to schedule a demo of the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform and to learn more about OpenAI on the platform.

Quotes

Avi Perez, CTO and Co-Founder, Pyramid Analytics "By integrating OpenAI throughout the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform, we are extending our existing AI and augmented capabilities with the latest generative AI tech, transforming-and simplifying-the decision-making experience further. As a no-code/low-code platform, Pyramid is designed to extend advanced analytics-from descriptive to predictive to prescriptive-for non-technical businesspeople, allowing them to make informed decisions that drive business outcomes."

Omri Kohl, CEO and Co-Founder, Pyramid Analytics: "At Pyramid, we believe the key to widespread adoption of data analytics requires an analytics experience that meets different people's needs, regardless of their technical skills or analytics aptitude. By strategically integrating generative AI technologies like OpenAI, we are taking our AI vision to the next level."

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics is the next generation of decision intelligence. The award-winning Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform empowers people with augmented, automated, and collaborative insights that simplify and guide the use of data in decision-making. Critically, the Pyramid Platform operates directly on any data, enabling governed self-service for any person; and meeting analytical needs in a no-code environment without data extraction, ingestion, and duplication. It combines data prep, business analytics, and data science into one frictionless platform to empower anyone with intelligent decision-making. This enables a strategic, enterprise-wide approach to business intelligence and analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo today.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not hinder talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005287/en/

Contacts:

Pyramid Analytics

Pete Vomocil

SVP, Global Marketing, Pyramid Analytics

pr@pyramidanalytics.com