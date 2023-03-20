Australian materials tech developer Kinaltek has unveiled a one-step production process that it says can convert common silica powders into battery-grade nanosilicon for less than 5% of the cost of existing technologies. The innovation paves the way for the use of silicon nanoparticles in high-performance lithium-ion batteries.From pv magazine Australia Kinaltek has announced a "revolutionary" breakthrough in the production of battery grade nanosilicon materials that it believes will allow battery manufacturers to exploit the benefits of silicon anodes to achieve high-density energy storage at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...