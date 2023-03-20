Innovative Holdings Alliance, Inc. Announces Brand License Agreement with M2Bio Sciences

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / Innovative Holdings Alliance, Inc. (OTC PINK:IHAI) is proud to announce that on March 14, 2023, IHAI Brands, Inc. a newly formed, Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Innovative Holdings Alliance, Inc., (the "Company") entered into a Brand License Agreement with M2Bio Sciences Food and Beverage (Pty) Ltd., ("M2Bio" or the "Licensor").

The Brand License Agreement gives the Company the right to be the first licensee of the United States and its Territories (including Puerto Rico) to market the following lines of products (the "Licensed Products"), by selling directly to consumers via its e-commerce website, via wholesale channels to other e-commerce platforms and retail brick-and-mortar stores, through affiliates and through influencers.

Licensed Products

Medspresso CBD Infused, Organic Coffee

CBD Infused, Organic Coffee Liviana CBD Infused, Organic Olive Oil and Honey

Dr. AnnaRx CBD Infused Muscle Rubs

Further details regarding the Brand License are included in the Company's Supplemental Report, filed today on OTCMarkets.com.

"We are extremely excited about this opportunity to market the Medspresso, Liviana, and Dr. AnnaRx brands as M2Bio's first US licensee," stated Chris Winter, President of Innovative Holdings Alliance, Inc.

"Getting US distribution has always been on the roadmap for 2023. The trick is always in finding the right partner to align with. Chris and his team have proven to be just that. I have a feeling that this is just the tip of the iceberg for this partnership. It has the potential to be incredibly strong and successful," added Jeff Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of M2Bio Sciences Food and Beverage (Pty) Ltd.

About Innovative Holdings Alliance, Inc.

Innovative Holdings Alliance, Inc. is a holding company which seeks to identify strategic relationships with quality brands which do not yet have a strong presence in the United States. Our wholly owned subsidiary, IHAI Brands, Inc., holds the US license to market the premium lines of organic, CBD infused products developed by M2Bio Sciences Food and Beverage (Pty) Ltd., under the licensed trademarks Medspresso, Liviana, and Dr.AnnaRx.

About M2Bio Sciences Food and Beverage (Pty) Ltd.

M2Bio Sciences Food and Beverage (Pty) Ltd., a subsidiary of the Institute of Biomedical Research Corp. (OTC Pink: MRES) is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso, and Liviana brand. The brands span a wide range of premium CBD and mushroom-infused consumer goods including bioceuticals, health and wellness, and precision foods and beverages. With operations currently based in Cape Town, South Africa, M2Bio and its brands are positioned in the high-value market segment. To set itself within the high-value market segment, M2Bio has had to consistently focus on producing and sourcing the highest-quality ingredients available in the market, from pharmaceutical-grade CBD extract to premium coffees and extra virgin olive oils.

Website: www.m2bio.co

E-mail: info@m2bio.co

Find us on social media

Instagram: m2bio.sciences

Facebook: M2Bio Sciences

LinkedIn: M2Bio Sciences, Inc.

Safe Harbor

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of our company, are generally identified by use of words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our expectations or beliefs include, without limitation, the risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

IHAI Brands, Inc.

2300 Lakeview Pkwy

Alpharetta, GA 30009

info@ihabrands.com

SOURCE: Innovative Holdings Alliance, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/744485/Innovative-Holdings-Alliance-Inc-Announces-Brand-License-Agreement-with-M2Bio-Sciences