The Match Lab: Study Reveals the 8 Best Photos to Use in Your Dating Profile

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / A new study, conducted by The Match Lab, has revealed the eight best types of photos to use in a dating profile. Whether it be Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, Match, OkCupid or another dating app, picking the best dating profile pictures is the most important step toward attracting the type of person a user wants to meet.

After analyzing data from millions of dating app users, The Match Lab has revealed insights into which photos are ideal for a dating profile. One finding is that a headshot with the user smiling and making eye contact with the camera can help spark chemistry and attraction. Full-body shots are also important in a dating profile, as they can appear more authentic and provide a complete sense of what a user looks like.

According to the study, other types of photos that are good for dating apps include photos with pets, photos displaying hobbies, candid photos, photos from travel, photos that include formal wear and photos of the user playing a musical instrument.

According to The Match Lab's founder, Dan Rosenfeld, "When it comes to creating a good dating profile, choosing the right photos is essential. Most people who use dating apps simply aren't putting their best photos forward. Unfortunately, that prevents them from attracting high-quality, compatible matches."

These tips can help people who may be struggling on dating apps by providing insights into which photos they should use in their dating profile.

From this research, The Match Lab developed a dating photo analyzer that automatically selects a person's best profile pictures for any dating app. By automating the process, this analyzer can take the guesswork out of choosing the right dating app pictures.

About The Match Lab

The Match Lab utilizes the scientific method to conduct research on what makes a dating profile attractive and how to date successfully. The company routinely publishes its findings. The Match Lab was founded by Daniel Rosenfeld, a social psychologist and dating expert with a bachelor's degree from Cornell University, a master's degree in psychology from UCLA and a PhD candidacy in psychology from UCLA.

