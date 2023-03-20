Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2023) - SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a leading financial technology company, has announced the appointment of Alan Urban as the CFO of SRAX.

Mr. Urban has over 30 years of experience in corporate finance and accounting. He has previously served in numerous senior management positions, most notably as Chief Financial Officer for ten years at Research Solutions, a provider of SaaS solutions for life science organizations. Mr. Urban also serves on the Board of Directors of GT Biopharma.

"We are excited to have Alan step into this very important role at SRAX. We believe his 30 years of expertise will be instrumental in getting our accounting team optimized," said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX.

"I believe my significant past experience fits the profile of what SRAX needs at this very moment, a microcap SaaS-focused CFO to bring structure and leadership to our finance and accounting function to build the people, systems, and processes to get current on our SEC filings and ensure we never become delinquent again," said Alan Urban, CFO of SRAX. "We will focus on cash flow, by understanding our SaaS metrics, margins, and profitability. While I might be joining at an unfortunate point in the company's history, I believe that at our core the Sequire platform provides great value to customers, and is a solid foundation for future growth," added Urban

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

