MiR Insights, a new cloud application from Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), provides robot fleet owners with precise and actionable insights that enable performance improvements, increased robot uptime, and more effective troubleshooting with better ROI as a result

As fleets of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) grow, so does the demand for software tools to optimize performance and fleet management. To meet this demand, MiR today announces the launch of MiR Insights, a new cloud-based software tool that enables fleet owners to track and analyze the operations of its robots and get actionable insights that can improve the robots' performance.

MiR Insights provides answers to questions such as:

What was the overall mission effectiveness of my robot fleet this week?

Do we have any specific areas in our production where our robots encounter recurring challenges?

How have the changes we implemented on the factory floor last month impacted robot throughput?

In addition, the software allows fleet owners to easily access and share technical data for faster and more efficient troubleshooting.

"MiR Insights provides robot fleet users a much better understanding of the robots' performance and how they interact with their physical environment," said Walter Vahey, president, MiR. "This knowledge will enable our users to continue to improve and expand their installations more rapidly and further increase their ROI."

Key features of MiR Insights include:

Data dashboards: Monitors key performance indicators (KPIs) such as distance driven, completed missions, and robot utilization rate.

Heatmaps: Tracks robot activity over both time and physical locations and visualizes areas with poor WiFi coverage and potential robot traffic bottlenecks.

Data is stored securely in the cloud

MiR Insights is hosted on Microsoft Azure and is used in connection with MiR Fleet, MiR's fleet management software. MiR Insights reads data from MiR Fleet but does not interfere with fleet operations or individual robot control, or adjust fleet settings. The data interface is very flexible with options for data visualization as well as an API to port raw data for use in external systems. MiR Insights is architected to support a continuous evolution in performance based on customer experience, all focused on improving AMR fleet operations.

MiR will demonstrate MiR Insights during ProMat 2023 in Chicago on March 20-23. MiR's customers can benefit from MiR Insight from Q2 of 2023.

About Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR)

MiR develops and manufactures one of the industry's most advanced range of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), which can quickly, easily, and cost-effectively automate internal logistics and optimize material handling. MiR offers one of the most advanced fleets of mobile robots used by both large enterprises and small and medium customers in a range of industries from manufacturing to logistics to healthcare. Founded in Denmark in 2013, MiR has grown to become a global leader with nearly 220 distributors and certified system integrators in 60 countries. MiR was acquired by Teradyne in 2018, and in 2022, Teradyne combined AutoGuide Mobile Robots with MiR to deliver a broad AMR product line from low to heavy payload. MiR's headquarters is in Odense, Denmark, with regional offices in Holbrook, NY, San Diego, CA, North Reading, MA, Georgetown, KY, Singapore, Frankfurt, Barcelona, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai.

For more information, visit www.mobile-industrial-robots.com

